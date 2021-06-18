Positions available

Apply now Job no: 924678

Diversity & Inclusion Lead

2 year fixed term full-time role

Geelong office location, with flexibility to work from home

Salary circa of $140,000-$160,000 plus Superannuation

Our Story

The TAC is a Victorian Government-owned organisation whose role is to promote road safety, support those who have been injured on our roads and help them get their lives back on track.

https://www.tac.vic.gov.au/about-the-tac/our-organisation/what-we-do

About the Role

We are seeking a passionate and skilled Diversity and Inclusion Lead to join our People and Culture team.

This is a newly created role and the incumbent will be leading the implementation of organisational strategies that positively transform and enrich organisation culture around diversity and inclusion, and brings together all existing elements of diversity and inclusion into a coordinated strategy.

About the Team

You will be a part of the People & Culture Division that ensures the TAC is able to attract, develop and retain a capable and high-performing workforce. This high visibility, high impact role will report into the Head of People and Culture and work closely work with the Senior Leadership Team.

A Day in the Life

Leading the development and implementation of our D&I strategy and associated sustainable action plans including the LGBTIQ+ strategy.

Managing our obligations under the Gender Equality Act (2020) – Workplace Gender Audits, Gender Impact Assessments, TAC’s Gender Equality Action Plan, ongoing reporting on progress and submissions of these obligations to the Victorian Gender Equality Commission.

Work closely with the existing team implementing TAC’s reconciliation journey to build sustainable relationships and meaningful opportunities with the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

Supporting in the design of metrics and government reporting on D&I in the workplace

What you’ll need to succeed

Proven track record in developing, implementing and embedding D&I strategies delivering measurable business results preferably within a professional, public sector environment

Highly developed understanding of Diversity & Inclusion principles with the ability to produce high level strategic plans, policies and practice

You will bring your excellent communication and collaboration skills with the demonstrated ability to partner with Senior stakeholders to drive transformational change

Candidates from a public sector will be given advantage and are encouraged to apply

Why join the TAC?

We foster an engaged and inclusive culture; our 2020 survey results show 95% of our employees feel proud to work for the TAC. Our people enjoy a range of rewarding benefits, including:

Together, our differences make us stronger

The TAC promotes a workplace that actively seeks to welcome and value unique contributions of all people, and is committed to diversity and social inclusion in our employment practices. We strongly encourage people with disability and diverse backgrounds to apply for our roles.

